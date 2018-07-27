Man dies week after being stabbed outside Pompano Beach day care, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A man died Thursday, a little over a week after he was stabbed outside a day care in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Julio Ramos, 43, approached the victim, Oswald Zambrano, around 5:30 p.m. July 16 outside Little Treasures Academy at 101 SE 11th Ave. and began arguing with the victim who was allegedly illegally parked in a handicapped space.

A witness told deputies that Ramos told Zambrano to get out of his car and the victim complied.

She said the two began arguing when Ramos suddenly pulled out a knife and began stabbing Zambrano multiple times in the chest and abdomen area.

Deputies said the knife had a 4-inch blade.

According to the arrest report, Zambrano became unresponsive after deputies arrived and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening cardiovascular and pulmonary injuries.

Authorities said he died Thursday at Broward Health North.

Deputies said Ramos was also hospitalized after the incident for non-life-threatening injuries that appeared to be a result of his own actions.

Ramos is being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. That charge is now expected to be upgraded to murder.

Relatives told Local 10 News last week that Zambrano is married and has three children. They said he was picking up his wife from the day care where she works when he was stabbed.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Zambrano's family with funeral costs and other expenses.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.