Man electrocuted while working on power line in Hallandale Beach

Sky 10 was above a Hallandale Beach construction site where paramedics were attending to a man.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A man was electrocuted Friday morning while working on a power line in Hallandale Beach.

When police and paramedics arrived at the location along North Federal Highway near the Big Easy Casino, the 41-year-old man's co-workers were attempting CPR.

The man was taken to Aventura Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was a contracted employee for Florida Power & Light.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

