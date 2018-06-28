Man escapes from mental health facility in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who they said escaped from a mental health facility to which he had been court-ordered to be committed.

Police said Emmanuel Colon, 34, was discovered missing from the Citrus Health facility at 8375 S. Palm Drive around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities believe he may have escaped by climbing a courtyard wall.

Colon did not have a cellphone, money or identification when he left the facility, authorities said.

Police said they do not believe Colon is a danger to the public, but said he suffers from schizophrenia and substance abuse issues.

Anyone with information about Colon's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Mike Silver at 305-431-2200 or 954-437-1105.

