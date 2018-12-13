Man faces manslaughter charge after delivering fatal punch outside Pembroke Pines bar

Elias Sanchez, 24, faces a manslaughter charge in the death of a Miramar man he punched outside Big Dawgs Sports Cafe in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A North Miami Beach man is facing a manslaughter charge after he punched another man outside a Pembroke Pines bar, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, according to police. The impact was so traumatic that the victim died.

Elias Sanchez, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 4 incident outside Big Dawgs Sports Cafe.

Pembroke Pines police said Jovane Allen, 26, of Miramar, was standing outside the bar shortly before 4:30 a.m. when he Sanchez punched him, knocking Allen unconscious.

Police said Allen's head hit the concrete sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead and later died.

An autopsy determined that Allen's death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

