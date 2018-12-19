Man fatally shoots caretaker in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a man fatally shot his caretaker early Wednesday morning in Dania Beach.

The homeowner, Rick Lane, said he was sleeping inside his home in the 5100 block of Southwest 28th Avenue when his caretaker pulled a gun on him shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Lane said words were exchanged and he grabbed his gun and fired back in self-defense.

Lane said he's had some health issues, so he rented a room to Jonathon Miller, 31, so that he could help Lane out.

Jonathon Miller, 31, was fatally shot Dec. 19 after a homeowner claims he pulled a gun on him.

Apparently, he's known Miller for a long time.

Lane said he was sleeping when Miller barged into his room with a gun in the middle of the night and demanded that Lane take him to get something to eat.

Lane said he yelled for him to stop and when he didn't, he was forced to fire.

"I told him to stop pointing the goddamn gun at me and he wouldn't," Lane said. "So at one point, I said, 'That's it.' My father taught me that if you point a gun at somebody, you better be prepared to use it. He wasn't. I was."

Lane said he shot Miller three times. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear whether Lane will face charges.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Jeffrey Curtis at 954-321-4200. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.