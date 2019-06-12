Man fatally shot in Tamarac, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. - Broward deputies are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Tamarac Tuesday night.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Hampton Terrace and found 60-year-old Daniel Palov had been shot.

Paramedics airlifted Palov to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, where he later died.

Deputies did not release a description of the gunman or say what led to the shooting. Detectives spent Wednesday interviewing witnesses at the Southampton Condominiums where Palov lived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detectives Jeff Curtis or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



