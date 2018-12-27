Man flees on scooter after stealing TV at Walmart in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A man stole a TV at a Walmart in Davie and then fled with an accomplice on a scooter, authorities said.

Michael Flanagan, 36, of Margate, was arrested Wednesday on a shoplifting charge.

According to an arrest report, Flanagan went into the Walmart at 4301 S. University Drive in Davie on Dec. 16 and picked up a 48-inch Vizio flat-screen TV from the shelf.

Police said he then walked toward the fire exit on the side of the store and paced for about 30 seconds before leaving the store through the fire exit.

Surveillance video shows Flanagan getting on the back of a scooter with the TV, which falls off at one point.

The video shows him picking it up and getting on the back of the scooter again before his accomplice drives away.

According to the arrest report, Flanagan confessed to stealing the TV and said he did so because he was "duped" by a friend nicknamed "Sharky."

Police said Flanagan claimed Sharky was the man who drove the getaway scooter and said he stole the TV to get money so he could eat.

Authorities said Flanagan claimed that Sharky gave the TV to an unknown person.

The stolen TV was valued at $348, police said.

Flanagan was taken to the Broward County Main Jail after speaking with detectives.

