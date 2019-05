A body was found inside a home on Charles Road in Pembroke Park.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a Pembroke Park home.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning on Charles Road.

Deputies said they found the body while conducting a welfare check after his co-workers became concerned when he didn't arrive for work.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

