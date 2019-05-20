Man found safe after escaping from Pembroke Pines hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man has been found safe after he escaped from a South Florida hospital a week ago, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to Pembroke Pines police, Farris Johnson, 60, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was found Sunday by Fort Lauderdale police officers.

Authorities said he was in good health and has been returned to South Florida State Hospital, where he was a court-ordered patient.

Pembroke Pines police said Johnson had last been seen at the hospital around 6 p.m. May 12.

Surveillance video shows Johnson leaving the facility at 800 E. Cypress Drive and walking in the direction of University Drive, authorities said.

His relatives held a news conference Friday with their attorney, where they said Johnson isn't a violent person and they were fearful that something would happen to him if he wasn't soon found.

Besides schizophrenia, police said Johnson also suffers from other medical conditions and did not have access to his medication during the time he was away from the hospital.

