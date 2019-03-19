Man found shot, killed at Pembroke Pines apartment complex

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed early Tuesday inside an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Residents of the Bella Grand community in the 10300 block of Northwest 8th Street heard gunshots around 1 a.m. Tuesday and called police. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

