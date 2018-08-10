Man gets away with gum, cash during Walgreens robbery, deputies say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A man got away with some gum and cash during a robbery last month at a Walgreens store in Dania Beach, authorities said.

The robbery was reported about 9 p.m. July 16 at the Walgreens at 202 S. Federal Highway.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that the man picked out a pack of gum and handed the cashier some money.

But when the clerk opened the register to complete the transaction, the thief reached into the till and grabbed some cash, Oglesby said.

Surveillance video then shows the man quickly walking out the store.

During the robbery, the man wore a long-sleeved, zippered jacket, pants, sunglasses and a floppy, camouflage hat.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Taylor Powell at 954-926-2400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

