Man grabs elderly woman's neck, tries to snatch her necklace in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Authorities have released a sketch of a man who grabbed an elderly woman by her neck and tried to rip off her necklace.

The incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 4 in the area of 8767 NW 57th St.

The culprit was described by police as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet, eight inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160-170 pounds. He has a thin build and facial stubble with hair on his chin, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

