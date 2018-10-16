Broward

Man hanging out on sidewalk fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed late Sunday just outside Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Antwan Williams, 31, was found dead around 10:15 p.m. outside a home in the 1100 block of Northwest 29th Way in an unincorporated part of Broward County.

Concepcion said Williams was sitting in chair on the sidewalk near a friend's home when a gunman approached and shot him multiple times.

The suspect fled after the shooting, Concepcion said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

