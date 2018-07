A man had his hand partially amputated in a fireworks-related incident in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was injured in a Fourth of July fireworks-related incident in Lauderhill.

It happened late Wednesday near Northwest 52nd Avenue and Northwest 24th Court.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department officials said the victim's hand was partially amputated.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.