Man hospitalized after being struck by car on shoulder of I-95

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A man has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said a woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed on northbound I-95 at Commercial Boulevard.

The woman called her husband and a tow truck.

According to deputies, her husband was struck by another vehicle while surveying the scene. The tow truck was also struck.

"The other vehicle came smashing into my truck and flipped the other car that was on my truck into the other side of my truck," tow truck driver Robby Sternberg said.

Sternberg said he was tossed into a lane but managed to walk away.

Deputies said the driver tried to get away on foot but was later taken into custody. That suspect was being treated for minor injuries at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim was taken to Broward Health North for treatment. His condition isn't clear. The woman and the tow truck driver were not hurt.

An investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.