Man hospitalized after shooting in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital Saturday after a shooting, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the 9700 block of Southwest 13th Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a possible shooting.

Police said information was obtained while enroute that a man was dropped off at Memorial Urgent Care with a gunshot wound to the shoulder area.

The initial investigation revealed that multiple subjects engaged in a physical altercation, at which time several rounds were fired, one of which struck the man, police said.

The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital from Memorial Urgent Care in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com or call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

