Man in Lakers shirt robs Chase Bank branch in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who they said robbed a Chase Bank branch Thursday morning in Pompano Beach.

The robbery was reported just before noon at the Chase Bank at 101 S. Pompano Parkway.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man, who was wearing a Los Angeles Lakers shirt and had sunglasses on top of his head, approached a teller and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Marshall said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.