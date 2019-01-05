Man injured while working at Playboy Marina in Dania Beach

A man was injured while working on a yacht Friday in Dania Beach. Photo by James Shetter/BSFR

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A man was injured while working at the Playboy Marina Friday in Dania Beach.

A cable snapped while several workers used a crane to hoist a railing onto a ship. The damage caused a support strap to fail and strike the worker, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue.

Paramedics and the department's technical rescue team responded to the marina at 760 Taylor Rd. Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the worker was removed from the 50-foot yacht's deck.

The worker suffered injuries to his lower leg and the department's personnel rushed him to Broward Health's trauma center, Kane said.

