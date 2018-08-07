Man killed by stepchildren's father in Tamarac, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday, hours after he fatally shot his children's stepfather in Tamarac, authorities said.

Ryan Inmon, of Pompano Beach, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Sky 10 flew above the crime scene Monday morning as a white sheet covered the victim's body in the middle of Northwest 69th Court near West McNab Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the man's lifeless body lying in the roadway.

Nearby residents who spoke to Local 10 News said they didn't hear any gunshots.

Relatives identified the victim as 28-year-old Tavares Phillips.

Ryan Inmon is accused of killing his child's stepfather.

Tavares Phillips, 28, was fatally shot Aug. 6, 2018, by his step-children's father, authorities said.

Phillips' cousin said the victim lived at the home where the shooting occurred with his wife and her two children from a previous relationship.

According to Adrian Mclemore, Phillips was shot in the back by a man as Phillips was putting one of the children in the car to take him or her to the hospital for a scheduled surgery.

"They were loading the kid in the car to go to the hospital for surgery," Mclemore said. "From what I understand, someone came up behind them -- they suspect it was the child's father -- and shot him in the back."

Authorities confirmed that the children's father, Inmon, was arrested hours later after being found in the 800 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

"I'm upset because the kid has come a long way," Mclemore said. "He's come a long way, you know? He's trying to be a father, and he just recently was married. And it just don't make sense."

Phillips and his stepchildren's father were both at a family gathering on Sunday and there didn't appear to be any issues between the two, Mclemore said.

"I call it cowardly, because if you're two grown men, you should be able to deal with it in a different way. Gun violence is out of control here in Broward County," Mclemore said.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with further details about the shooting is asked to call Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

