Man killed in Sunrise barbershop shooting, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - One man was killed Monday in a shooting at a barbershop in Sunrise, authorities said.

The shooting was reported early Monday afternoon at a barbershop located at 6017 Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise police said two men got into an altercation inside the business when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim, identified by relatives as Barrington Francis, died of his injuries, authorities said.

The suspected gunman has been taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.