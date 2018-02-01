Man loiters near Cooper City schools while pleasuring himself, deputies say

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Monday for loitering around two Cooper City schools while pleasuring himself, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said in a news release Thursday that an undercover detective was patrolling the area of Southwest 90th Avenue Monday when he noticed a light green 2003 Nissan Altima driving near Cooper City Elementary School and Pioneer Middle School.

Concepcion said the detective initially thought the vehicle belonged to a parent waiting to pick up a student, but saw that the man was driving slowly and stopping near areas where children were playing after dismissal.

The detective pulled over the suspect, Jesus Acanda, 54, and saw that the man had his pants unbuttoned, Concepcion said.

Authorities said Acanda threw some tissue paper out the window as deputies approached his car.

According to Concepcion, Acanda gave varying stories about what he was doing in the area and admitted that he was not in the area to pick up a student and doesn't even live in Broward County.

After being taken into custody, Acanda confessed to masturbating while watching children, Concepcion said.

Records show that Acanda has previously been arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior and indecent exposure near schools.

He now faces a charge or loitering or prowling.

Detectives are investigating whether Acanda had any contact with any children. Anyone with further information about Acanda or who believes their children were victimized by him is asked to call Detective Glenn Gainey at 954-432-9000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

