Man places body inside deep freezer, dumps it in Broward County, authorities say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Michael Gregory Sullivan, 39, is now behind bars in Broward County on accusations that he abused the corpse of a missing person.

Sullivan's arrest comes after Fort Lauderdale police announced the disappearance of 40-year-old Michael Babbit.

Babbit was last seen July 7 at a home near the 2300 block of South Cypress Bend Drive in Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Sullivan was captured on surveillance video unloading a white deep freezer from a U-Haul truck and into a storage unit at the Extra Space Storage at 4950 N. Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

Police said a manager noticed a foul odor and Sullivan was instructed to remove the freezer.

The manager then noticed the cooler was drilled shut and sealed with black tape, an arrest warrant stated.

Investigators said they learned Sullivan removed the freezer and dropped it off at an access road near Alligator Alley and Snake Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Miccosukee police were called to the area Aug. 31, where they found the white freezer.

Detectives discovered Babbit's decomposing body inside the cooler.

According to the arrest warrant, the medical examiner was unable to determine a cause of death.

Detectives said Sullivan told a relative he believes Babbit may have overdosed, so he placed his body in a freezer because he didn't want to go back to prison.

Sullivan was taken into custody Sept. 18 and is being held without bond in the Broward County Main Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.