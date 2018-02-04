Man recovering after employee splashes face with boiling water

DAVIE, Fla. - A man is recovering after one of his employees splashed his face with boiling water.

"I just felt the splash in my face, my skin sizzling," Claudio Salcedo said. "Never thought anyone could do such a thing."

But it did happen Friday outside the 595 truck stop in Davie.

Salcedo said he accompanied other managers at the business in questioning 33-year-old Jondre Thomas about missing money.

"And she went ahead and got very defensive, stormed out of the room slamming the door," Salcedo said.

Moments later, he said she met him outside.

"She said, 'You've been trying to get me fired.' And when I went to tell her, 'You know, not true,'" Salcedo said.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack.

Local 10 News was there as Thomas was taken to jail. She had nothing to say.

The woman told detectives she believes Salcedo set her up to be fired.

Thomas has bonded out of jail and she's been fired from the truck stop business.

Meantime, Salcedo will be staying at home recovering.

