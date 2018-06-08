Man riding scooter dies after colliding with SUV in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A 27-year-old man died in a crash in Lauderdale Lakes Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Angel Franco Ramirez was driving a TaoTao 49cc scooter southbound on North State Road 7 when Anne-Marie Leconte, who was driving an Isuzu Rodeo struck him, police said.

Leconte, 68, was traveling northbound on SR-7 when she turned left onto West Oakland Park. Investigators reported Ramirez's scooter hit the front right fender of the SUV.

The impact flung Ramirez off the scooter. Paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead. Leconte wasn't injured.

Detectives were still investigating the 5:30 a.m. crash on Thursday evening and they were asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sean Williams at 954-321-4840.



