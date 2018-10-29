Man robbed at gunpoint in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - An armed robber is on the run after targeting a man who was out for a Monday morning walk in Pembroke Pines.

Mavis Todd said her dog was barking and staring down the street during the robbery. She said she looked up and saw her neighbor frantic, so she knew that something was wrong.

"He looked like he take up speed and run," Todd said.

According to Todd, the victim ran up the road on Southwest 87th Way, constantly looking back and trying to get home quickly.

Police swarmed the area minutes later, trying to track down the robber, who was armed with a gun.

"He's always walking. That's his regular thing that he does in the mornings, even in the afternoon," Jessica Acosta, who lives nearby, said.

Neighbors were shocked to hear what happened, saying the victim always has his cellphone on him.

Police are investigating what the robber was after.

Authorities said he fled the area in a blue Jeep Patriot.

Cleon Earle told Local 10 News incidents like this are why he added surveillance cameras to his home.

"The last thing, like I said, was the postal robbery," Earle said. "I'm getting kind of nervous because, like I said, it can happen anywhere, but when it starts to become frequent, you start worrying."

It's unclear what was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

