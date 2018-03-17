Man seriously hurt in early morning rollover crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was seriously hurt early Saturday after he lost control of car on Inverrary Boulevard in Lauderhill and flipped over, officials said.

The Lauderhill Fire Department said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. near Northwest 70th Avenue.

The crash was so violent that the car engine's was thrown nearly 200 feet from the vehicle, the department said.

Rescue crews had to free the man, who became pinned inside the overturned car.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he is listed in critical condition.

