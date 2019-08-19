Man shot 3 times during domestic dispute in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was shot three times Monday during a domestic dispute, Lauderhill police Maj. Bill Gordon confirmed.

The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 33rd Way.

Gordon said the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

He said a female suspect remained at the scene and is being questioned by detectives.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered and impounded as evidence, Gordon said.

No other details were immediately released.

