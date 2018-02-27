Man shot and killed fleeing Lauderhill Farm Store, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police arrested a Farm Store store clerk Monday accused of fatally shooting a man after an argument.

Sameer Rashid, 33, faces a charge of pre-mediated murder.

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said Rashid shot 32-year-old Stevens Jeangilles multiple times just after 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Northwest 12th Street.

Jeangilles was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he later died of his injuries.

According to witnesses, Jeangilles ran from the Farm Store to nearby parking lot, police said. Surveillance video showed that Rashid followed in an SUV, police said. On the video, Rashid gets out of the SVU and draws a weapon, causing Jeangilles to raise his hands in the air and drop his phone, police said.

Rashid then proceeded fire multiple shots at Jeangilles, police said. After Jeangilles fell to the ground, Rashid is shown on the video firing additional shots into the victim, police said.

Police said officers arrested Rashid at the Farm Store a few minutes after the shooting. He had .45-caliber handgun in his possession, police said.

