2 people shot in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two people were shot late Friday in Lauderhill, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Lauderhill Police Department said the double shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest 52nd Avenue.

Paramedics transported the two victims to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Their condition were not immediately disclosed.

Police closed off Northwest 52nd Avenue from Northwest 26th Street to Northwest 27th Street. Residents are advised to take driveways along Northwest 26th Street to access their homes.

Details about the gunman were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

