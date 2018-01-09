Man shot and killed near Fort Lauderdale high school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Monday night near Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Vincent Woodard, of Lauderhill, was fatally wounded about 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest 14th Street, an unincorporated area of Broward County.

Woodard was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, but he later died of his injuries.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect or a possible motive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Barbara Dyer at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

