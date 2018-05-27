Man shot outside gas station in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was shot early Sunday outside a gas station in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Sgt. Darryl Curtis, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the shooting happened outside the Chevron gas station at Pembroke and Douglas roads.

Curtis described the victim's injuries as minor and not life-threatening.

Curtis said the victim and other witnesses refused to cooperate with officers.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.