Man shot outside laundromat in Sunrise, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A man was shot Monday morning outside a laundromat in Sunrise, authorities said.

The shooting was reported outside Laundry Fresh at 6242 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sunrise police Officer Justin Yarborough said the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

According to Yarborough, a person of interest has been located and no one else is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

