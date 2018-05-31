Man smashes car window outside Lauderdale Lakes preschool to steal purse

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man captured on surveillance video smashing the window of a car outside a preschool in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. May 3 outside the First Church of the Open Bible Pre-School at 4767 NW 24th Court.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that the man pulled up to the preschool in a silver Chevrolet Equinox and took a quick look around before smashing the passenger side window of a parked Mercedes-Benz E500.

Oglesby said the thief stole the victim's purse, which had cash and credit cards inside.

Detectives believe the same man burglarized a car three days later in Tamarac. The vehicle in that case was parked outside a Boston Market at 5815 N. University Drive.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Wilson DeJesus at 954-321-4857 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.