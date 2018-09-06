Man sought in 3 armed robberies in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with at least three armed robberies that occurred in Broward County.

The first one was reported Aug. 29 at the Domino’s Pizza at 1436 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Authorities said the robber held up an employee as he rummaged through the cash register.

The bold and brazen criminal displayed the same MO as he robbed a 7-Eleven at 600 E. Oakland Park Blvd. just two days later on Aug. 31.

"We are anxious. We want this guy caught," 7-Eleven owner Frank Corigliano said. "I get nervous every time I see someone come in with a white beard."

Corigliano said the armed robber came in overnight, yielding a knife and demanding cash.

"My employee did what he was supposed to do. He listened to what his orders were, got on the floor and protected himself," he said.

Corigliano said he immediately notified other 7-Eleven franchises.

But just four days later, the robber struck again. This time it was at the 7-Eleven at 1500 S. Cypress Road in Pompano Beach around 1:40 a.m.

The man did his best to cover up his face, but his hat fell off as he was trying to hurry away with the cash.

"It's crazy that you could walk into any of these businesses and everyone's got surveillance, and still try to pull these stunts and be that aggressive with taking money," Corigliano said. "You are going to get caught because we have you on film."

