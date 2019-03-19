Man stabbed sleeping father after getting message from God, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man was arrested Monday after police said he stabbed his sleeping father in the neck. He told later officers that he stabbed his father after God told him his father messing around with his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Daniel Zachary Eshelman, 23, could face a charge of attempted murder, but his father does not want his son to be prosecuted.

According to the report, Eshelman used a 4-inch steak knife to stab his father in the neck as he slept on the family room couch.

Eshelman has since been released on bond. Eshelman has been previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, police said.

