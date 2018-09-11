Broward

Man steals iPhone 8 off seat at La Carreta in Pembroke Pines

Man wanted on third-degree felony charge

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing an iPhone 8 at La Carreta.

The theft was reported Aug. 24 at the Cuban restaurant at 301 N. University Drive.

Police said the phone had been left on a seat inside the waiting area.

Surveillance video shows the thief wandering around the business and drinking coffee before taking the phone.

He left in a silver Lexus SUV.

Police said the phone is valued at $700. 

The man faces a third-degree felony theft charge for the incident.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 

