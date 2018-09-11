Man steals iPhone 8 off seat at La Carreta in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing an iPhone 8 at La Carreta.

The theft was reported Aug. 24 at the Cuban restaurant at 301 N. University Drive.

Police said the phone had been left on a seat inside the waiting area.

Can you ID this suspect wanted on 3rd degree grand theft charges? He was caught on video removing the victim's cell phone from inside of La Carreta (301 N University Dr). Please contact police at 954-431-2200 with any information. (Case # 2018-054882) 📹 https://t.co/uCEuVkVnHF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 11, 2018

Surveillance video shows the thief wandering around the business and drinking coffee before taking the phone.

He left in a silver Lexus SUV.

Police said the phone is valued at $700.

The man faces a third-degree felony theft charge for the incident.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

