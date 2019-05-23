Man steals package containing debit cards from front of Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Surveillance video released Thursday by police shows a man stealing a package from the front of a home in Pembroke Pines that had been dropped off by FedEx.

The package was delivered May 7 in the area of Northwest 83rd Way and 11th Street.

Police said the package contained debit cards and they believe the thief obtained the victims' bank information in an attempt to defraud them.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Danny Hidalgo at 954-436-2317 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

