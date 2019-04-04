Man still recovering more than month after being struck by car

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A South Florida man is still on the mend after he was intentionally struck by a car in a Publix parking lot in Oakland Park, his attorney told Local 10 News on Thursday.

"Really a traumatically life-changing event," attorney Ken Frankel said.

Police said Angelo Ford, 46, was struck by the car, possibly a Kia Soul, Feb. 23 in the parking lot of a Publix at 950 E. Commercial Blvd.

"He's not doing great," Frankel said. "He suffered a severe leg fracture, internal fixation hardware, limping around, crutches, can't work."

Detectives have been trying to locate the driver of the car ever since, and they scored a big break when they scoured outdoor and indoor surveillance images.

Investigators believe a man in a red shirt and red baseball cap, who was captured on Publix's security cameras, was the driver behind the wheel of the car involved in the hit-and-run.

"He doesn't know who he was, has no idea why this accident happened," Frankel said. "Totally random."

According to deputies, the driver stopped his car to allow Ford to cross the street in front of him.

But the driver then accelerated the car and turned in the direction of Ford, striking the victim with his car, authorities said.

"Obviously you feel it -- the direction of the vehicle. You feel the impact," Frankel said. "You don't stop and help somebody? You drive away?"

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.





