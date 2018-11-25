Man struck and killed by Tri-Rail train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A man was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train Sunday morning in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the man was struck by the train around 11 a.m. near Tigertail Boulevard and Anglers Avenue.

Concepcion said homicide detectives are investigating. The cause of the crash has not been determined, she said.

On Friday night, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood near Dixie Highway and Filmore Street. Hollywood police said they are investigating the pedestrian's death as a suicide.

Ten people have been killed by high-speed Brightline trains since the service, which runs between West Palm Beach and Miami, began test runs last year. While the company that operates the line has increased security and warnings at crossings, police have said most of the deaths were suicides.

