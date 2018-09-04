Man struck and killed by Tri-Rail train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - One person was struck and killed early Monday by a Tri-Rail train near Copans Road in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Bonnie Arnold, a spokeswoman for Tri-Rail, said a pedestrian walked into the path of an oncoming train just before 8 a.m. The train, with 124 passengers aboard, has been stopped since the crash.

Tri-Rail was operating buses to shuttle passengers between the Pomapno Beach andCrypress Creek stations.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, Arnold said.

