Man struck and killed on Sawgrass Expressway on-ramp

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man tending to his disabled vehicle on a highway entrance ramp in Sunrise was struck and killed early Saturday by a truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Sheldon Mullington, 43, of Sunrise, was driving from Oakland Park Boulevard to the Sawgrass Expressway when his 2016 Ram 3500 truck struck 63-year-old Peter Rampie from behind just before 6:30 a.m., troopers said.

Rampie's 2017 Chevrolet Cruise had broken down, and Rampie left the car to check on it.

Rampie was pronounced dead at the scene. Mullington was not hurt, troopers said.

Troopers do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Mullington has not been charged.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

