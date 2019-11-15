Man taken to hospital after fire starts inside cluttered home near Fort Lauderdale

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital after a fire started at his home near Fort Lauderdale.

The fire started Thursday night at a home on Southwest 44th Avenue near Southwest 18th Street.

Broward County firefighters arrived and had trouble getting inside the cluttered home. They had to remove the belongings before finding the source of the fire.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was cooking when the fire started. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said with the all the items blocking the way, the situation could have been much worse.

