Man tries to steal car outside Planet Fitness in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car outside a Planet Fitness.

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon at the shopping plaza at 9930 Johnson St.

Police said the would-be thief, described as a white man wearing a black V-neck shirt and black shorts, fled the area after unsuccessfully trying to steal the car.

Police said it's unclear whether the man has any weapons in his possession.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call 911.





