Man wearing hat, glasses robs TD Bank in Davie, FBI agents say

DAVIE, Fla. - A man wearing a hat and glasses robbed a TD Bank branch in Davie Friday afternoon, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in a news release.

The robbery was reported at 1:40 p.m. at the TD Bank at 5943 Stirling Road.

Marshall said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, he said.

According to Marshall, customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

