Man, woman found dead behind Firestone in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead behind a Firestone in North Lauderdale.

A deputy on routine patrol made the discovery about 7 a.m. Monday at the Firestone on State Road 7.

BSO spokeswoman Robyn Hankerson said a man and woman were found dead.

"At this point, our detectives have said that it is suspicious, but we don't know the cause of the death," Hankerson said.

Shawn Carter told Local 10 News he's known the victims for the last eight years. He said they were homeless and fixtures in the neighborhood.

Carter said he saw them Sunday night.

"They're not violent people," Carter said. "They just bicker back and forth, like all couples."

Their identities haven't been released pending notification of next of kin.

