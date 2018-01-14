Man wounded in early morning shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was shot early Sunday in Lauderhill, police said.

Lt. Mike Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said a man was shot in the chest just after 6 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Northwest 15th Court.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was not disclosed.

Santiago did not provide any information about a suspect in the shooting.

