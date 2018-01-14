Man wounded in leg after shooting in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Sunday in Oakland Park.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the shooting happened just before 1:15 p.m. near Northeast Fourth Avenue and Northeast 38th Street.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. His condition was not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

