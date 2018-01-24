Man wounded in shooting involving Lamborghini in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A man was wounded Tuesday in a shooting involving a Lamborghini in Oakland Park, officials said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Andrews Avenue.

A portion of Andrews Avenue from Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road was closed for several hours as deputies investigated for the shooting.

Sky 10 captured video of deputies standing by a white Lamborghini at the scene of the shooting.

Witnesses said they heard as many as six shots.

The man, who was not identify, was rushed to a Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. His condition was not disclosed.

Deputies said they were looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

