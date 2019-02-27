Margate family displaced after house fire

MARGATE, Fla. - A family was displaced from its home Wednesday in Margate due to a house fire, officials said.

The family members weren’t home at the time of the blaze, so they weren’t hurt, nor were any firefighters.

The home sustained a large amount of smoke and fire damage, according to the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department. The blaze started about 12:30 p.m. at a single-story home in the north end of the city.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from two windows on the front side of the house, officials said.

Photos provided by the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department.

The fire was put out fairly quickly.

The case is currently under investigation by the office of Florida's State Fire Marshal.

