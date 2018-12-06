Margate man accused of terrorizing child with pellet gun

MARGATE, Fla. - A Margate man was arrested Wednesday after police said he shot a child with a pellet gun multiple times because the victim had refused to buy marijuana.

Modesto Eduardo Guzman, 18, faces charges of child abuse.

According to the arrest report, Guzman approached the boy, who was younger than 12-years-old, in 1400 block of Northwest 58th Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday and asked whether he wanted to buy drugs. When the victim didn't respond, Guzman pulled out a weapon, which the boy believed to be a real gun, the report said.

As the victim ran away, Guzman shot him, striking him in the leg, the report said. The next day, Guzman spotted the boy as he was walking to school and again shot him with the pellet gun, striking him twice in the leg, the report said.

Guzman is currently being held on $10,000 bond in Broward County's Main Jail.

